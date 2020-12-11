STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Expansion of city municipal limits: With no Opposition, Palike bill has easy passage

Proposes 15 zones, ad fee, entertainment tax 

Published: 11th December 2020 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Bill, which proposes expansion of the city’s municipal limits, increasing the number of wards and a new governance structure with a 2.5-year term for the mayor and deputy mayor, was passed in the Assembly on Thursday with absolutely no opposition. Congress and JDS members had boycotted the Assembly proceedings opposing the government’s move to pass the cow slaughter Bill. 

The Bill also proposes increasing the number of zones from 8 to 15. Each zone will be like a mini municipal corporation in itself with Zonal Commissioners getting more power.  The Bill, tabled in the Assembly in March, was referred to a joint committee after several city MLAs, including those from the BJP, opposed it. The government constituted a 20-member joint select committee in August, headed by BJP MLA S Raghu, to look into it. 

The committee, which tabled its recommendations in the Assembly on Wednesday, has recommended increasing the number of wards to 243 and increasing the Palike’s jurisdiction by a 1-km radius. Law minister J Madhuswamy told the House that though they have recommended 1-km increase in radius, it could be more in some places where part of a panchayat or village is involved.

Further, the minister pointed out that the committee has recommended having an almost equal number of wards in every Assembly constituency. The Bill also specifies that elected representatives stick to one post at a time. The Palike commissioner will be senior IAS officer of additional chief secretary rank while zonal commissioners will IAS officers of secretary-level rank. The Bill also proposes advertisement fee and entertainment tax. Palike officials will be given power to take action against illegal and dangerous quarries. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp