Expansion of city municipal limits: With no Opposition, Palike bill has easy passage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Bill, which proposes expansion of the city’s municipal limits, increasing the number of wards and a new governance structure with a 2.5-year term for the mayor and deputy mayor, was passed in the Assembly on Thursday with absolutely no opposition. Congress and JDS members had boycotted the Assembly proceedings opposing the government’s move to pass the cow slaughter Bill.

The Bill also proposes increasing the number of zones from 8 to 15. Each zone will be like a mini municipal corporation in itself with Zonal Commissioners getting more power. The Bill, tabled in the Assembly in March, was referred to a joint committee after several city MLAs, including those from the BJP, opposed it. The government constituted a 20-member joint select committee in August, headed by BJP MLA S Raghu, to look into it.

The committee, which tabled its recommendations in the Assembly on Wednesday, has recommended increasing the number of wards to 243 and increasing the Palike’s jurisdiction by a 1-km radius. Law minister J Madhuswamy told the House that though they have recommended 1-km increase in radius, it could be more in some places where part of a panchayat or village is involved.

Further, the minister pointed out that the committee has recommended having an almost equal number of wards in every Assembly constituency. The Bill also specifies that elected representatives stick to one post at a time. The Palike commissioner will be senior IAS officer of additional chief secretary rank while zonal commissioners will IAS officers of secretary-level rank. The Bill also proposes advertisement fee and entertainment tax. Palike officials will be given power to take action against illegal and dangerous quarries.