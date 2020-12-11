NIA court jails three in fake Indian currency case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A special NIA court here has sentenced three persons to varying jail terms in the Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) case. The three are -- Dalim Mia alias Jalim, Ashok Mahadev Kumbar and Shukruddin Sekh alias Sukruddin Ansari.

The NIA court has sentenced Dalim, Kumbar and Shukruddin under sections of the IPC and jailed them for six, five and two years respectively while imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 each, an official said.

The case relates to the recovery of fake currency notes of total face value of Rs 2,000 from the possession of Kumbar, who had received it from Dalim, said the NIA spokesperson.

The case was originally registered on March 12, 2018 at Chikkodi police station, Belagavi, under section 489B, 489C, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to counterfeiting currency notes and using them as genuine, criminal conspiracy and common intent.

Subsequently, the NIA had re-registered the case on April 14, 2018 and taken up the investigation.

“During the investigation, the involvement of Rajendra Patil alias Desai, Gangadhar Kolkar alias Gangappa Kolakar, Shahanoyaj Kasuri alias Shahnawaz alias Shanu alias Khan alias Ishak Shaikh and Shukuruddin Sheikh was revealed and they were arrested in the case.

After completion of the investigation, NIA had filed charge-sheets against all six arrested accused persons,” the officer added. The investigation revealed the smuggling of fake currency notes from across the Indo-Bangladesh border by Shukuruddin and Shariful Islam, who had received the counterfeit currency from two Bangladeshi nationals -- Saddam Sekh and Hakim Sekh.

The trial against the remaining three charge-sheeted accused is continuing and the investigation against the absconding accused Saddam Sekh and Hakim Sekh along with the Indian fugitive Sariful Islam continues, the officer added.