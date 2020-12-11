STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

NIA court jails three in fake Indian currency case

The NIA court has sentenced Dalim, Kumbar and Shukruddin under sections of the IPC and jailed them for six, five and two years respectively while imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 each, an official said.

Published: 11th December 2020 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A special NIA court here has sentenced three persons to varying jail terms in the Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) case. The three are -- Dalim Mia alias Jalim, Ashok Mahadev Kumbar and Shukruddin Sekh alias Sukruddin Ansari.

The NIA court has sentenced Dalim, Kumbar and Shukruddin under sections of the IPC and jailed them for six, five and two years respectively while imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 each, an official said.
The case relates to the recovery of fake currency notes of total face value of Rs 2,000 from the possession of Kumbar, who had received it from Dalim, said the NIA spokesperson.

The case was originally registered on March 12, 2018 at Chikkodi police station, Belagavi, under section 489B, 489C, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to counterfeiting currency notes and using them as genuine, criminal conspiracy and common intent.

Subsequently, the NIA had re-registered the case on April 14, 2018 and taken up the investigation.
“During the investigation, the involvement of Rajendra Patil alias Desai, Gangadhar Kolkar alias Gangappa Kolakar, Shahanoyaj Kasuri alias Shahnawaz alias Shanu alias Khan alias Ishak Shaikh and Shukuruddin Sheikh was revealed and they were arrested in the case.

After completion of the investigation, NIA had filed charge-sheets against all six arrested accused persons,” the officer added. The investigation revealed the smuggling of fake currency notes from across the Indo-Bangladesh border by Shukuruddin and Shariful Islam, who had received the counterfeit currency from two Bangladeshi nationals -- Saddam Sekh and  Hakim Sekh.

The trial against the remaining three charge-sheeted accused is continuing and the investigation against the absconding accused Saddam Sekh and Hakim Sekh along with the Indian fugitive Sariful Islam continues, the officer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA fake currency
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp