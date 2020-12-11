STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors

SARS-CoV-2 causes blood clots which can later lead to stroke

Published: 11th December 2020 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 01:06 PM

Heart

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although Covid-19 was initially thought to be a disease that primarily affects the lungs, doctors have gradually discovered that it affects many other organs and organ systems.

Doctors in  Bengaluru are seeing cases of people suffer a stroke after they recover from Covid-19, although this number is smaller than that of those who develop respiratory or cardiovascular complications.

Two middle-aged men recently turned up at the post-Covid clinic at Ramaiah Hospital complaining of weakness in one side of the body - a typical symptom of stroke - three weeks after the onset of Covid-19 symptoms.

Both were diabetic and one of them had hypertension as well. They were treated for 4-5 days and discharged. 

A stroke is a brain disease that occurs when there is a rupture in blood vessels in the brain, or when cholestrol deposits block blood supply to the brain.

Stroke can cause weakness in the arms, speech disturbance, loss of balance, loss of vision, drooping of facial muscles, etc.

"SARS-CoV-2 predisposes people to blood clots. In case of stroke, blood clots form in the arteries of the brain and damage neurons and weaken the body. Age and comorbidities too play a role," said Dr Vijayashree Thyagaraj, lead physician for post-Covid care at Ramaiah Medical College Hospital.

She said that standard treatment involves using drugs to break up or dissolve blood clots and administering anti-coagulants.

Dr Suryanarayana Sharma, senior consultant for neurology at Apollo Hospitals, said that many Covid patients are given blood thinners as the the disease is now known to cause blood clotting.

"But we have seen one or two people presenting with stroke a week after recovering from Covid. If they come within 4.5 hours of the occurrence of stroke, they are given clot bursting medication or injection. However, if they come after that, and there are big blockages in the blood vessels, a brain angiogram or angioplasty are done," he said.

While some people recover completely, others suffer various forms lasting of neurological damage. 


