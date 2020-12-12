STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Buses go off roads, leave commuters in fix

Transport strike enters 2nd day; Savadi to meet unions again today

Published: 12th December 2020 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Kempegowda Bus Terminal wears a deserted look following a strike called by KSRTC employees on Friday | Ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commuters were stranded across Bengaluru after Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) withdrew services, with transport corporation employees striking work. Stranded commuters had to opt for costlier modes of transport, like cabs and autorickshaws. Passengers who had booked Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus tickets reached their respective bus terminals to find very few buses plying.

The strike entered the second day, with employees demanding salaries and perks on par with state government employees. “The strike will continue for a few more days as the government has been unresponsive to our demands, though it has funds for ideas like the Maratha Development Corporation. No employee will be on duty,” K Thippeswamy, general secretary, Karnataka Sarige Employees Okkuta, said.

Protesting employees of BMTC, KSRTC, North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) had joined farmers in the statewide protest on Thursday, although buses were plying. The stir was largely eclipsed by the farmers’ agitation in Bengaluru and other places in the state. 

BMTC and KSRTC employees
protest at Kengeri bus terminal
on Friday | vinod Kumar T

However, on Friday, no BMTC bus plied in the city, while KSRTC operated only 50 per cent of its services and NWKRTC and NEKRTC operated 35 per cent of their fleets, according to transport department officials. This, despite Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s appeal to them to return to work.

 DyCM Laxman Savadi, who holds the transport portfolio, also held a meeting with union leaders of transport corporation employees, to urge them to withdraw their strike.

Sources in the transport minister’s office said another round of discussions is due on Saturday. Some KSRTC, NWKRTC and NEKRTC buses which plied were reportedly pelted with stones at Nelamangala, near Bengaluru, Kalaburagi city and Channapatna in Ramanagara district. Apart from these sporadic incidents, the stir was generally peaceful. Agitating employees staged a unique protest at Yeshwanthpur by cooking and eating in the middle of the road, under the blazing sun. 

BMRCL to run more trips today    
To mitigate inconvenience to the public due to the ongoing bus strike, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited will operate all its 50 train sets by stepping up frequency during peak and non-peak hours from Saturday. According to a release, top-up facility of cards as well as new cards are available at all stations. 

‘D30L relief to kin of deceased employees’

Transport Minister Laxman Savadi said that within 15 days, the government will give a relief of Rs 30 lakh to the kin of each KSRTC employee who died of Covid-19. He met with leaders of SRTC unions on Friday and appealed to the workers to return to work. “There is a demand to make them permanent employees, for which I will convene a meeting with the CM,” Savadi said, adding that action will be taken against senior officials ill-treating staff. He said the SRTCs had incurred losses of Rs 3,000 crore due to the pandemic. 

‘Strike without notice illegal’

According to a circular issued by BMTC Director (Vigilance), calling for a strike without prior notice, has been held as illegal. Public transport is considered an essential service, and it is the responsibility of every staff member to attend duty. The circular directs staff to ensure there is no disruption in services. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC BMTC Strike
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp