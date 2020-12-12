Classic connection

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A nip in the air, warm wraps, gift wish lists, and the heady aroma of mulled wine and rum cake. It’s impossible to miss the festive cheer. But what’s Christmas without some music? The New Delhi YMCA has organised a programme called ‘Christmas Music on Pipe Organ’, featuring eight performers, including Johann Andrew Bhagyanathan, senior VP and CFO, Ittiam Systems. Bhagyanathan started playing the pipe organ in 1980. “This instrument has a unique sound,” says Bhagyanathan, 60, who was named after Johann Sebastian Bach, since his father cherished the German composer’s music. He has been with Indiranagar Methodist Church since 1990, when moved to Bengaluru from Chennai, and started playing at St Andrew’s Church in 2005.

While Bhagyanathan is a trained pianist, he has not received any tutelage for pipe organ. “Since orchestras were difficult to manage, more so in churches, this wind instrument was created as an equivalent,” he says, adding that the pipe organ at St. Andrew’s, Bangalore, is a Peter Conacher, 1880 built, 1881 installed, restored by Christopher Gray from Midland Organ Co., UK in 2008 under the guidance of the late composer Randall Giles.

The instrument, which occupies about 250 sqft, has an array of pipes that sound like trumpets, oboes, flutes, while the pedal key board has bass pipes that sound like cello, trombone and the double bass. “An electric blower blows air into the pipes, but if all were to sound simultaneously, it would be cacophony. So we choose the sounding pipes through a ‘stop’. This is where the phrase ‘pulling out all the stops’ comes from,” he says, adding, “The stops and the pallets enable only the required pipes to sound at a particular moment.”

In the upcoming performance, he will play three pieces: Prepare, Thyself from Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, two medleys of traditional carols and excerpts from Handel’s Messiah. The event will also feature musicians from churches at Ranchi, Secundrabad, Lucknow and Delhi. Markus Kras, a performer and teacher, will join from Bonn, Germany.The event will be held on Dec. 12 at 5 pm on Zoom (ID: 97423056442; password: 855333)