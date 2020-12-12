STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Classic connection

City finance professional to play a heritage pipe organ at upcoming X’mas music event

Published: 12th December 2020 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A nip in the air, warm wraps, gift wish lists, and the heady aroma of mulled wine and rum cake. It’s impossible to miss the festive cheer. But what’s Christmas without some music? The New Delhi YMCA has organised a programme called ‘Christmas Music on Pipe Organ’, featuring eight performers, including Johann Andrew Bhagyanathan, senior VP and CFO, Ittiam Systems. Bhagyanathan started playing the pipe organ in 1980. “This instrument has a unique sound,” says Bhagyanathan, 60, who was named after Johann Sebastian Bach, since his father cherished the German composer’s music. He has been with Indiranagar Methodist Church since 1990, when moved to Bengaluru from Chennai, and started playing at St Andrew’s Church in 2005.  

While Bhagyanathan is a trained pianist, he has not received any tutelage for pipe organ. “Since orchestras were difficult to manage, more so in churches, this wind instrument was created as an equivalent,” he says, adding that the pipe organ at St. Andrew’s, Bangalore, is a Peter Conacher, 1880 built, 1881 installed, restored by Christopher Gray from Midland Organ Co., UK in 2008 under the guidance of the late composer Randall Giles.

The instrument, which occupies about 250 sqft, has an array of pipes that sound like trumpets, oboes, flutes, while the pedal key board has bass pipes that sound like cello, trombone and the double bass. “An electric blower blows air into the pipes, but if all were to sound simultaneously, it would be cacophony. So we choose the sounding pipes through a ‘stop’. This is where the phrase ‘pulling out all the stops’ comes from,” he says, adding, “The stops and the pallets enable only the required pipes to sound at a particular moment.”

In the upcoming performance, he will play three pieces: Prepare, Thyself from Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, two medleys of traditional carols and excerpts from Handel’s Messiah. The event will also feature musicians from churches at Ranchi, Secundrabad, Lucknow and Delhi. Markus Kras, a performer and teacher, will join from Bonn, Germany.The event will be held on Dec. 12 at 5 pm on Zoom (ID: 97423056442; password: 855333) 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp