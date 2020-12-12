No public gatherings on New Year’s eve: K Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Public celebration on New Year’s eve will not be allowed on MG Road and Brigade Road in Bengaluru, or anywhere else in the state, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Friday.The government has also issued directions to restrict gatherings for Christmas, New Year, weddings, religious and other gatherings, to under 200 between December 20 and January 2, Sudhakar told the media after a heading a review meeting.

Pubs, bars and hotels must only use half of their seating capacity through New Year festivities, Revenue Minister R Ashok said.These decisions were made in light of the state possibly experiencing a second wave of Covid infections. Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol has been appointed chairman of the Covid Taskforce.

Sudhakar also said that testing targets and containment measures were discussed to keep infections down during the next three months in 10 districts: Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ballari, Yadgir, Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi, Bidar, Haveri and Udupi. “The State is well-prepared for a possible second wave of the pandemic. Ten district hospitals and 30 taluk hospitals have been provided with Rs 37.72 crore for procuring oxygen generators and other equipment. Rs 11.32 crore has been set aside to purchase Rapid Antigen Test kits and Rs 22.5 crore earmarked to purchase medicine for the next 90 days,” Dr Sudhakar said.

He also said that the government had received complaints that private hospitals were overcharging for the anti-viral drug remdesivir, for which the government charges Rs 1,800. He said action will be taken against such hospitals under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act.Lacunae in uploading vaccine information on the ICMR portal, will be addressed in a day. The government has identified 30,000 vaccination sites, 1.1 lakh vaccinators and five lakh beneficiaries, he said.