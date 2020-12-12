The mask-querade ball

Rubi Chakravarti By

BENGALURU: They say that karma is canis-femina, and sometimes its fangs make a deep dent in the derriere of entitled people who forget that the position they occupy is ‘fugit tempus’ (temporary). So not withstanding my obsession with Latin words, I am doing a little happy dance, mouthing ‘it’s about time!’ All the self-serving establishments and individuals who flouted safety norms by not adhering to the ‘wear-amask’ rule and in turn had no face to tell their customers to ‘mask up’ are now paying the price! Nothing hurts like losing money, hence the new diktat by the government that the erring establishments have to cough up a hefty fine for the boors who don’t ‘mask up’ inside their establishments

All the whining about being broke and asking for business doesn’t hold well at someone else’s expense. If one chooses to be an ignoramus then they should stay home! Why should other hand-working people be afraid to move around freely because one is constantly fearful of being infected! I had a major argument with my spouse who told me, “People don’t like being told to wear a mask and take offence!” This argument took place after we were discussing the lapse of a senior resource who was welcoming guests with his chin-guard (mask in the wrong spot).

Icicles definitely formed over the relationship with the establishment but I didn’t back down because I was definitely within my rights. Customer is always king and nobody is bigger than the brand! We spent a delightful afternoon at Wabi-Sabi, at The Oberoi. We were doing a mini ‘fam-jam’ with GM Visheshwar Singh, and both my nieces, Sanaya and Abir Abrar, who flew in from Mumbai, were there too. The lunch was decadent and long. Flutes of champagne accompanied the Char- Siu baos, Sushi rolls, Butter Poached five spice sea-bass and braised pork spare ribs.

Of course, the dark chocolate shaped like a wild mushroom with candied ginger and yuzu just hit all the right spots. But what hit the ‘most-right’ spot was the way the wait-staff wore visors while serving us (we were maskless while eating), and the way the valet wiped down the steering wheel and the gear handle when he brought us our car. These little gestures give guests a feeling of confidence. Yes! We have to step out, work and even enjoy ourselves… but with strict protocols in place. And those who don’t agree, stay home please! I’ve been taking baby steps into the big bad world, and meeting my BFF for lunch after nine months was bliss. Where else does one land up but at Olive Beach.

Chef Manu Chandra spent some time with us and his ‘secret-sauce’ for success was to hang in there, and ride the tiger with elan. Between mouthfuls of steak and wild arugula, fish and prawn pil-pil, we downed a copious amount of cocktails like the Butterfly Pea Blossom. How could anything possibly go wrong during such an afternoon? My cup runneth over when restaurateur Desmond Rice invited a small group (read ‘ol Bangaloreans who loved his food) to Tycoons.

Ask any Bangalorean worth his salt and he will wax eloquent about the food… the Chateaubriand sizzlers, the chicken ala- Kiev (nothing to do with Russia but consists of 200gm of butter and chicken!) the augratins, prawn cocktails and the list goes on. The obscene amount of food polished off stands testament to the taste. I’m glad Bangalore is returning to a semblance of normalcy… now if we can get ‘them’ to mask-on rather than mask-off, we should be fine.