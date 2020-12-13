STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Apartments take lead for a better Bengaluru

Appreciating their efforts, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayana called upon the apartments to play a key role in the development of the city.

Published: 13th December 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

Representational Photo

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is becoming more and more vertical. And apartment communities have come together to ‘reimagine a better Bengaluru’. The Bangalore Apartments’ Federation’s two-day flagship event kicked off online on Saturday.

In the past few months, the advent of Covid-19 has provided an opportunity for apartments to display resilience in preventing community spread and responding proactively to people  affected by the pandemic. Appreciating their efforts, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayana called upon the apartments to play a key role in the development of the city.

He was speaking at the annual event of the BAF’s  ‘Bengaluru Apartments – Making Bengaluru Operationally Outstanding and Sustainable’ (BAMBOOS). “More and more residents will live in apartments in the years to come. At present, about 10 lakh people live in BAF’s communities.

The federation has played a major role in collaborating with the government during Covid times too,” he said. He lauded the federation for its involvement in finding solutions to issues pertaining to waste water treatment, property title deeds and documentation among others.

“The government is also facilitating progress and is trying to ensure timely action against issues put forth by the associations,” he added. Vidya Goggi, vice president, BAF, told TNIE, the two-day event will continue to have representatives from government, bureaucracy, civic agencies, expert groups, non-profit organisations, media, management committees of apartments and residents to reimagine a better Bengaluru through panel discussions.

RERA-K secretary K S Latha Kumari, one of the speakers, said Bengaluru’s expansion should be done in the right way. It is important to develop the city for both ease of business and ease of living. Lung space should be maintained. She cautioned builders against diverting land from lung space.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Apartments
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp