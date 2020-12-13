Apartments take lead for a better Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is becoming more and more vertical. And apartment communities have come together to ‘reimagine a better Bengaluru’. The Bangalore Apartments’ Federation’s two-day flagship event kicked off online on Saturday.

In the past few months, the advent of Covid-19 has provided an opportunity for apartments to display resilience in preventing community spread and responding proactively to people affected by the pandemic. Appreciating their efforts, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayana called upon the apartments to play a key role in the development of the city.

He was speaking at the annual event of the BAF’s ‘Bengaluru Apartments – Making Bengaluru Operationally Outstanding and Sustainable’ (BAMBOOS). “More and more residents will live in apartments in the years to come. At present, about 10 lakh people live in BAF’s communities.

The federation has played a major role in collaborating with the government during Covid times too,” he said. He lauded the federation for its involvement in finding solutions to issues pertaining to waste water treatment, property title deeds and documentation among others.

“The government is also facilitating progress and is trying to ensure timely action against issues put forth by the associations,” he added. Vidya Goggi, vice president, BAF, told TNIE, the two-day event will continue to have representatives from government, bureaucracy, civic agencies, expert groups, non-profit organisations, media, management committees of apartments and residents to reimagine a better Bengaluru through panel discussions.

RERA-K secretary K S Latha Kumari, one of the speakers, said Bengaluru’s expansion should be done in the right way. It is important to develop the city for both ease of business and ease of living. Lung space should be maintained. She cautioned builders against diverting land from lung space.