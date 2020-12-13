BBMP, MEG team up to clean Ulsoor Lake

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) partnered with Madras Engineer Group and Centre (MEG) joined hands once again on Saturday to clean Ulsoor lake. The difference this time, was that it was decided to install trash barriers near the inlet point so that all the waste can be trapped. The BBMP and MEG cleared 113 acres of the lake.

While earlier 50 BBMP employees and 50 from MEG were deployed, on Saturday, 80 staffers from the Palike and 150 from MEG were roped in to clean the prime water body. They went around in five boats and collected 25- 30 loads of weeds and plastic.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, who also participated in the drive, said that it since the MEG uses the water body for training purposes, it needs to be well-maintained always. It is also important to keep the lake clean as it is a prime space for walkers.

Funds will be kept aside for cleaning the lake as it is concerned with the health of people. He also said that 100 feet trash barriers are being erected at the water inlet of the lake so that waste and plastic does not enter the lake.