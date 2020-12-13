Govt all set to tackle Covid second wave; not everyone needs vaccine: Sudhakar

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the mercury levels are dipping, there is a serious threat of Covid second wave in the state. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, however, said that the government is well prepared to take on the challenge. On the Covid vaccine, he said that the entire population in the state may not need it. Here are the excerpts:

There is a fear of Covid second wave, and has it already started? What are the preparations made?

The state is well prepared for a possible second wave. Ten district hospitals and 30 taluk hospitals have been allocated Rs 37.72 crore to procure oxygen generators and other equipment. We have held detailed discussions within the task force committee on the steps to be taken to contain the spread over the next three months. Also, Rs 11.32 crore has been set aside to purchase rapid antigen kits and Rs 22.50 crore to source medicines for the next 90 days.

When can we expect the vaccine? Is there a timeline for its delivery and do frontline warriors get it first? Will everyone eventually get it?

Multiple vaccine candidates are in different stages of development. Globally, approximately 50 candidates are at clinical research stage and 25 vaccines in advanced clinical trial stage, including five in India. We do not know who will get the licence, as meeting scientific and regulatory requirements is a must. The vaccine may require 2-3 doses with an interval of 3-4 weeks.

As per WHO guidelines, frontline workers in health and social care settings, people over 65 years old and those below 65 but with underlying conditions that put them at a higher risk of death are the priority, in that order. As per provisional plan for phase one of vaccination, the Union Government is planning to vaccinate 30 crore people (600 million doses) which includes one crore healthcare workers, two crore frontline workers, 26 crore aged above 50 years and one crore aged below 50 years with comorbidities. Not everyone may need the vaccine. Even the length of protection is uncertain and a booster dose may be required after some time.

How do you ensure that the vaccine is safe and of good quality?

Vaccines which are under development are undergoing clinical trials as per regulatory requirements. The safety of citizens is the utmost priority to the government. There will be no compromise on meeting the regulatory requirements.

Who pays for the vaccine – the Centre or states?

The question does not arise as we do not know which vaccine will get the licence and what will be the cost.

Many who participated in the Sira and RR Nagar bypolls tested positive for Covid. Experts warn that Gram Panchayat elections will take the virus to rural parts of the state.

Gram Panchayat polls involve intense campaigning where candidates and workers visit houses multiple times. Given that the winter is setting in, the next three months are crucial. Considering these factors, the technical advisory committee had recommended postponing of local body elections, but the State Election Commission decided to go ahead. The government will take all precautions to ensure that polls don’t spread the infection. I also appeal to all parties, candidates and workers to follow precautions and cooperate with the government.

Now that the New Year is coming, how will you deal with crowds?

The public celebration of New Year’s Eve will not be allowed on MG Road and Brigade Road in Bengaluru or anywhere else in the state. The government has restricted the number of people for the New Year, religious and other events to under 200 between December 20 and January 2. Pubs, bars and hotels should use only half of their seating capacity for the New Year as there is a threat of second wave of Covid.

Most families are celebrating weddings and other events without restrictions.

The government has issued a notification that businesses, like hotels, malls, theatres, restaurants and shops, will be penalised if there is a violation of Covid protocols on their premises.