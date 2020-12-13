STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Govt appeals to Supreme Court on BBMP polls

The Karnataka government has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Karnataka High Court’s orders on holding Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike elections at the earliest. 

Published: 13th December 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Karnataka High Court’s orders on holding Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike elections at the earliest. 
A senior government official told The New Indian Express that the state government had approached the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court order. “The government does not want to hold elections.

So, it has approached the apex body seeking more time. Even though the corporation and election commission said that they were ready to hold the elections, the government was not convinced and decided to approach court seeking time. The appeal was filed on December 10 and the case is yet to come up for hearing,” the official said. 

Recently, the Karnataka High Court had ordered the state government to conduct elections within six weeks from the date of issuing the reservations notification.  The state government held a meeting under the chairmanship of Law Minister J C Madhuswamy on what needs to be done, and it was decided to approach the Supreme Court. 

A senior BBMP official said: “It was ideal to hold elections now with 198 wards as the exercise of proper division of all wards would take time. However, the government is keen that the division and elections be completed together. The state government approached the Supreme Court the day the assembly session passed the BBMP Bill. Since the other MLAs were also keen that the elections be done on the new Act, it was decided to file an appeal seeking more time.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court BBMP polls
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp