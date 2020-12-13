Govt appeals to Supreme Court on BBMP polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Karnataka High Court’s orders on holding Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike elections at the earliest.

A senior government official told The New Indian Express that the state government had approached the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court order. “The government does not want to hold elections.

So, it has approached the apex body seeking more time. Even though the corporation and election commission said that they were ready to hold the elections, the government was not convinced and decided to approach court seeking time. The appeal was filed on December 10 and the case is yet to come up for hearing,” the official said.

Recently, the Karnataka High Court had ordered the state government to conduct elections within six weeks from the date of issuing the reservations notification. The state government held a meeting under the chairmanship of Law Minister J C Madhuswamy on what needs to be done, and it was decided to approach the Supreme Court.

A senior BBMP official said: “It was ideal to hold elections now with 198 wards as the exercise of proper division of all wards would take time. However, the government is keen that the division and elections be completed together. The state government approached the Supreme Court the day the assembly session passed the BBMP Bill. Since the other MLAs were also keen that the elections be done on the new Act, it was decided to file an appeal seeking more time.”