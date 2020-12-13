Streetlights: BBMP gets silver award 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday received the silver award for Energy Efficient Streetlighting in Bengaluru, under the best public private partnership category.

The Partnerships Award 2020 was announced in the United Kingdom, and winners chosen by a jury of 80.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said that this is the first time the corporation has got the award for a PPP initiative.

He said that it is a 30-month project, during which the BBMP and private firms would change streetlights to LED lights. So far, one lakh streetlights have been converted to LED lights, and in the next four months, another one lakh lights will be changed.

This way, every six months one lakh streetlights would be replaced with LED lights. The company is investing Rs 1,100 crore on the project. The initiative will save around 85% of the Rs 20 crore the BBMP spends every month on electricity bills for streetlighting.

Prasad said that the jury evaluated a project on 10 parameters such as efficiency, involvement of stake holders and the impact on society, to choose the winner.