Births and beginnings

As she forays into film production, infertility specialist Dr Kamini Rao tells CE about her plans and vision

By Vidya Iyengar 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Talk about renowned names in the field of assisted reproduction, and Dr Kamini Rao’s name figures prominently. So her recent announcement about starting a film production house came as quite a surprise. But the Padma Shri recipient is clear about the direction she wants to chalk out for Poorvi Productions, which she has recently launched with her daughter-in-law Pooja Sidharth Rao. 

The idea behind this production house, they say, is to influence the society with a commitment of bringing a change in the mind set of the public, while creating a stage that focuses on making a difference through streams like Rao’s masterclass on people who have excelled in their fields, like Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and police officer Gopal Hosur. Shows like Harate are a nostalgic episodes that will give a glimpse of Bengaluru in the 1950s and ‘60s.

“We are looking at works that inspire, educational videos, and short films of value. We are looking at a platform for creating socially positive films,” says Rao. Sessions on reproductive medicine meant for post-graduate and medical students pursuing fellowships will also kick off in March. Over the last few months, Rao has been doing video consultations – she will get back to her clinics from Dec. 15 – and during the process she found that there is much negativity due to the pandemic.

“It’s something that I have been noticing among patients too. We need some sort of medium that will get people thinking,” she says, adding that it was the lockdown that got them working on starting this entrepreneurial venture. They have rented four flats in Seshadripuram which will serve as the studio and office for the venture. While Rao will be the face of the production venture, Pooja, who has a background in events and has also made a short biopic on her, will handle the operational part. 

Having helped several couples conceive, Rao’s consultations begin early in the morning and she winds up work by 8pm. “With video consultations for patients from across India and the world, the lockdown has been an advantage to a certain extent, allowing for interactions with people from  across locations,” she says. Despite a busy schedule, Rao looks forward to a busier day with this new experiment. “A busy 
person finds time for everything,” she says. 

