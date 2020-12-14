STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Men beware: Risk of death, ICU admission higher, says study

Karnataka’s doctors too have seen the same pattern in Covid-19 patients they have treated 

Published: 14th December 2020 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Males who contract Covid-19 are at greater risk of being admitted to an intensive care unit and death, according to a study of three million Covid-19 patients from across the world. Doctors in Karnataka too have observed this pattern among the patients they have treated.

According to a meta-analysis of 3,111,714 infections reported by sex from 47 countries (not including India), that was published in the open access journal Nature Communications, males who contract the disease have almost a three times higher chance of requiring intensive care treatment and higher odds of death, compared to females. The study found that both males and females have an equal chance of being infected by SARS-CoV-2.

“The trend of biological sex as a factor affecting mortality and morbidity has been seen across various countries and a similar pattern can be seen in the Karnataka data set as well. Given that it is a meta-analysis of a large number of cases, there is some credence (to it),” said Dr Anoop Amarnath, member of Karnataka’s Critical Care Support Team.

Indeed, a sex-wise break up of fatalities in Karnataka shows that mortality was higher among males. As of December 11, males accounted for 71% (8,552) of the 11,928 total deaths. While the sex-bias in the prognosis of the disease is evident, its causes are not fully understood. “The various theories for the male preponderance (in severity of the disease), include X chromosome-related immune genes, estradiol-related effect, or ACE receptor-mediated effect. They can be factors, but need more study,” Dr Amarnath said.

Research so far on biological sex and outcomes of various diseases suggests that biological factors do influence the strength of immune response, severity of disease and mortality. Other factors at play in the instance of Covid-19 could include the high number of ACE (Covid) receptors in men, and smoking.
Somnath Chatterjee, medical director of Prakriya Hospitals said that in his experience, male patients tend to outnumber females by six. “Of 421 admissions to the ICU, only 110 were females, and of the 54 deaths, only 12 were that of females,” he said.

Official data up to December 9 for Bengaluru shows that 3,25,999 males and 1,40,993 females contracted Covid-19 of whom 2,876 males and 1,334 females died. “The cause could be due to increased exposure (to situations where they could contract the disease) due to work. Smoking may also have contributed to the greater number of males affected,” Dr Chatterjee said.

The pattern in mortality is likely to be a combination of both social and biological factors, said Dr Chinnadurai R, lead consultant for critical care at Aster RV Hospital. In his experience, around 90% of patients who died were male. “Females generally have better immunity, and by nature, more survival capacity from birth. Men also tend to ignore their early symptoms,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp