Right STP: Hebbal unit to start work in January

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The sewage treatment plant (STP) in Vishwanath Nagenahalli area in Hebbal is set to begin functioning by January 2021 and will treat 100 million litres of sewage water per day which is currently either being discharged into storm water drains and polluting them or diverted to an STP at Hennur which is struggling to manage the heavy load.

Bharath Kumar, Executive Engineer of the STP being built by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, told The New Indian Express, “Sewage discharged from Hebbal, R T Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, D J Halli, K G Halli, Yesvantpur and Mathikere would be diverted to this STP from next month.”

The STP hit the headlines in July last year, when the scaffolding of one of the digesters collapsed, killing three engineers on the spot and injuring 16 workers.

Chief Engineer, Waste Water Management, V Gangadhar said, “The STP is in its finishing stages now. We will launch it within one month. The Rs 374-crore project includes four digesters which are being installed in the premises to covert waste to energy and use the power to operate the plant thereby reducing our power bills. Initially, we will run the plants by procuring electricity from outside.” One digester has been completed but work on the other three can begin only after a special committee set up after the accident submits its detailed report.

Bharath said, “The plant is completely ready with only the linking work pending. We are linking the 1,800 mm diameter main pipeline to the STP. We are carrying out cleaning works in the completed digester and it would take another two months for that to finish. So, without making use of any digester, we will begin by January-end.”

The plant would draw 4 megawatt of electricity daily for its operations from BESCOM. Another official said the treated water would be supplied to a few districts including Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural for non-potable purposes. “The treated water will definitely help to improve the groundwater level,” he added.