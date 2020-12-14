STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Romantic sunsets, and beach walks with a difference

This couple has cleared the Someshwara beach in Byndoor of over 500 kg of trash before even heading on their honeymoon 

Published: 14th December 2020

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Anudeep and Minusha Hegde decided to start cleaning up the beach post their wedding on Nov. 18, little did they realise that it would be their claim to fame. The couple, whose wedding was fixed at a short notice, was not able to plan too many festivities owing to lack of time as well as the ongoing pandemic.

“Soon after our wedding on November 18 in Kundapura, we started going to the Someshwara beach to watch the sunset. Seeing the litter around, we started picking up stuff. Soon, it became a daily ritual,” says Anudeep, a 31-year-old freelance digital marketing professional. He works remotely out of Udupi. They have until now removed over 500 kg of trash. 

Anudeep and Minusha Hegde

While Anudeep has been involved in such clean-up activities for a while now, including the Clean Kundapur Project, his family wondered how well this move would go down with the bride soon after the wedding. “But Minusha willingly came every day, which put my family at ease,” he says. Minusha, 29, who previously worked in Bengaluru is currently based in Mysuru and works in a pharma company.  

They started posting photographs on social media without giving it much thought. And before they knew it, the idea and photographs went viral. “I’ve been getting calls from people across the country. They have been asking us for photographs of ours. But we have spent most of our time focussing on the cleaning. Our idea was just to take a ‘before’ and ‘after’ photograph.

So far we’ve cleared up about 70 per cent of the waste on the beach,” he says, adding that the cleaning process is quite time-consuming considering the amount of rubbish, which includes pieces of micro-plastic, that is collected on the beaches. 

Now, as the beach gets cleared of trash, they plan to head on their honeymoon. Kodaikanal residents can now look forward to a cleaner hillside perhaps. “We want to continue once we return [from our honeymoon], and also start some awareness drives for those living near the coast on the importance of not littering,” he says.  

climate change beach cleanup
