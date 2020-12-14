STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Tales for the times 

Look out for an online treasure hunt, tales from different countries, and ‘Comedy in Corona’ at this storytelling festival

Published: 14th December 2020 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

(From left to right) Sowmya Rajan Srinivasan, Lavanya Prasad, Aparna Athreya, Shylaja Sampath, Aparna Jaishankar and Vikram Sridhar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : There’s a lot of comfort one can find in a story, particular in a time like this, where the world waits for its happily ever after from the pandemic. The Bengaluru Storytelling Festival, the annual event of Bangalore Storytelling Society, will be held in a virtual avatar this year.  

“There are many online events at the moment that we knew we wanted to do something special. We decided to keep our festival succinct, with sessions spread out over one day,” says professional storyteller Aparna Athreya, who along with Aparna Jaishankar, Lavanya Prasad, Shylaja Sampath, Sowmya Srinivasan and Vikram Sridhar, forms the core team. 

Taking place on Dec. 19, the theme for the festival is Locales and Lores. The first session (`200) kicks off with children’s author and BangaloreWalks co-founder Roopa Pai. “This is about the British history of the city – how Bengaluru came to be Bangalore. We hope it opens people’s eyes to the rich history,” says Sridhar.

Laughter is the best medicine so the team was keen to include a generous dose of it. The second session (`200) is called Comedy in Corona and is for those aged 16 and above. “We have standup comedians, writers and storytellers looking at the lighter side of life in a pandemic. We wanted the audience to be treated to humorous stories that provide relief from the things we are going through with Covid-19,” says Sampath.

During last year’s festival, the team also organised a treasure hunt for children in Cubbon Park. Since a physical recreation wasn’t possible this year, the members managed to pull off something similar online instead. This session (`350) is open to children aged between 5 and 12, and one parent who can accompany them. “We have come up with a game-based storytelling concept where children will have to crack puzzles, enact something or do similar fun activities to receive links to virtual locations. We’re using Zoom for this,” explains Srinivasan. 

The closing session (`200) is called In and Around: Tales from the Neighbourhood, and sums up one of the side-effects of the pandemic – the blurring of borders. “We have  storytellers from Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh to treat the audience to tales from their land,” says Prasad.

The event is on Dec. 19. Tickets: Instamojo

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Storytelling Festival
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp