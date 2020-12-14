STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

This smells good! Aromatherapy laboratory to come up in state 

Association president Arjun Ranga told TNIE that the lab will be setup in the state capital and will study the impact of smell on people’s health.

Published: 14th December 2020 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

A visitor lights sticks of incense to make an offering for Phra Phrom, the Thai interpretation of the Hindu god Brahma, at the Erawan Shrine, the scene of the Aug. 17 bombing, in Bangkok

Representational image (File photo| AP)

By Pearl Maria Dsouza 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based All India Agarbathi Manufacturers Association, a facilitator for more than 600 brands of manufacturers in the country, is looking to set up a research and development laboratory for aromatherapy in Karnataka. Association president Arjun Ranga told TNIE that the lab will be setup in the state capital and will study the impact of smell on people’s health.

It is also working on plans to set up plantations to indigenously manufacture jaxx powder – one of the main ingredients in incense sticks – which is extracted from the bark of the lithya plant, a shrub of around 10 feet height. Talks are also on with forest departments of various states to rope in farmers to cultivate lithya, which can be grown as a border crop for fields or along the river banks to prevent soil erosion. The shrubs can also be used as firewood after debarking, Arjun added.

Arjun said the association is collaborating with three agricultural universities and the work of identifying farmers has already started in Assam. Talks are on with forest departments in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. At least, 50% of incense sticks manufacturers are based in Karnataka and 90% of the 5 lakh workers in the labour-intensive industry are women, said Arjun. 

The agarbathi industry was resilient even during the pandemic. Manufacturers saw that the demand for incense sticks at the household level remained consistent even during the lockdown, even though temples are yet to recover normal footfall. Traditional fragrances such as the Samrani became popular among consumers after social media popularised its uses during the pandemic, he said.

The state forest department is looking at plantations clusters in North Karnataka, Shivamogga and the Bhadra reserve, where small farmers with even 1.3 cents of land can cultivate and an agreement is being worked out so that the crop can be sold to industries. Entrepreneurs are stepping up to setup processing centres. Some estimates peg the industry’s retail value at Rs 7,000 crore and roughly Rs 900 crore in exports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agarbathi Incense Aromatherapy
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp