What remains of 2020 for the gaming community

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In November 2020, the gaming community was very chatty, incessantly noisy like it was Deepavali morning every day. We discussed getting a PS5 over an Xbox, and purchasing a PC over a PS5. We bought nothing, and ‘consoled’ ourselves; the PS5 is probably too big and buggy anyway, the Xbox doesn’t feel exclusive, and PC gaming... we should wait next year, for better tech, maybe?

We would laugh at Cyberpunk 2077 delay memes, and rant presumptuously (that new EA game? I rate it unplayable, because it didn’t release yet, haha lols). That was enough. We were not ready for the generational shift. The month ended with us pining for the past. Back to 2018 when Battle Royale was still cool: with millions of registrations for FAU-G mobile.

Adobe Flash is now abandonware, and we immediately started a frantic search of old CDs to relive the years of effortless gaming. So for this week in December, I take a playlist out of Spotify’s repository and suggest a ‘tastebreaker’. It might enable us to reflect during what remains of this year.

What Remains of Edith Finch (WRoEF) released in 2017, and is currently on sale on the Steam store. The game won a BAFTA, probably because it plays like a thriller movie, only with added effects of keyboard/mouse movement to make the story experience more immersive.

The game has console editions as well, but for its short run-time, it is best played on the budget version for the PC. The story starts with Edith Finch returning to her empty family house, a house shrouded not just by a forest, but a mysterious past. She tries to retrace the history of her family tree as she enters the locked rooms of her deceased ancestors.

We learn that the locked rooms are a shrine, documenting their lives and the curse that surrounded the family. But more than the story itself, which is riveting on its own — the visual representation of past events is what differentiates WRoEF from other ‘walking simulators’. The diaries left behind them leave memories (each with its own visual style) more real than Tom Riddle’s. The screen-player interaction forces us to relive the story, rather than being a passive observer.

The narrative continuity of the story remains unbroken, although the game allows us to ‘explore’. WRoEF is creepy with a purpose, has nice art and a great story to tell, has eye-water generating moments, and stops exactly when it has to. A 20/20 for this 2-hour game that was worth every second.

Anusha Ganapathi