Here’s to us

Pallavi Srivastava By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: December is here, and with it, as always, the countdown to the new year. Most publications have started preparing the year-ending lists of what, and who, we gained and lost. Since actors, politicians, writers and activists are the usual names and faces that surface in our minds, social media posts have been throwing up images to remind us about who we should hail the most.

Most of these are pictures of medical professionals, some with their tired eyes peeping through transparent shields, others with cheeks scarred with mask marks, and all of them with a grim line at the corner of the lips showing the stress and responsibility they feel weighed under.

They are, for sure, the top deserving candidates for the person of the year award. And along with them are so many more pillars of our community who have, often in their invisible ways, kept us going all these past months of the pandemic.

Every single day for the last eight months, I have quietly commended the housekeeping staff in my apartment and the pourakarmikas on the road. Despite guidelines and pleas, people have been spitting on the roads, and discarding used masks without wrapping them. Even at the airports, announcements asking passengers to throw their PPE kits and face shields in designated bins for biomedical waste are casually ignored, leaving it to the janitors to sort out the garbage. The cleaning staff everywhere has gone about doing their job, day after day, lockdown or not, silently.

And the stray instances of their overreach in disciplining crowds may have added to their disrepute, but our salutes should go out to the police personnel as well. They have been making sure the masks don’t go down so we can keep our chin up. I think we should extol everyone who has a public dealing job. We haven’t managed absolute zero-contact interactions, or a six-feet distance at all times, have we? Whether it is the bankers, grocers, delivery personnel, or security staffers checking visitor credentials or temperatures at the gate, they have all risked their lives to make ours comfortable. Just like teachers have, by first learning how to take online classes, and then taking them.

The lessons have come from several directions, actually. Beginning at home. We should hail the spirit of the elderly, who have given up prayer meetings, visits to relatives and neighbours, and needless visits to the post office, in favour of being confined indoors. Perhaps the biggest teachers have been students. Teenagers who have not defied their parents to enjoy sports in groups, and little children who have not whined for play dates.

They have missed friends, films and the fun of outdoor trips, and have adjusted to the idea far more easily than most parents have to working from home. But then, that has become the norm too, as have late-night meetings, and video presentations done from the drawing room.

Come to think of it, each one of us has emerged a torchbearer this year. Those who have managed to stave off the Covid-19 infection so far, and those who haven’t. Those who fought the virus and recovered, and those who lost the battle, and gave the researchers lessons about the struggle ahead. We make the person of the year, together.