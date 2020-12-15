STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lyrics of love

Itra’s new song, featuring an animated video of a girl and her pet dog, shows the journey of finding someone who can turn your life around

Published: 15th December 2020

Vinod Patney (left) and Naren Thota; (below) cover art for the song Tu Mila 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Songs that talk about love are aplenty but city-based band Itra wanted to do something different. Their new song, Tu Mila, is a pop rock ballad that captures the bond between two people who find each other during a tough time. “For the video, we were clear that we wouldn’t have a boy and girl story because that’s everywhere. We wanted to show the journey of finding someone who can turn your life around. What better way to show this than finding a furry friend?,” questions Vinod Patney, who along with Naren Thota forms the two-piece outfit. 

The video – which has been animated by Priyanka Tampi, Kaushik Mandal, Rahul Tampi and Akshata Khare – revolves around a girl with visual impairments and her puppy Bruno, who turns her life around.

“During the lockdown we saw many of our friends adopting pets and we were fascinated with how things changed for them. That inspired us to pick this topic of unconditional pet love,” says Thota, who looked after the production, while Patney penned the lyrics and composition.

The musician wrote Tu Mila sometime in 2015, while he was pursuing his MBA at Christ University. The inspiration came from the people he met in college, including his wife and then girlfriend, Jannat.

“Everything was kind of new to me then and things weren’t too great on the personal front. Bengaluru was a new city and a whole new environment. That’s where Tu Mila came from. It captures the relief of finding someone amazing,” he explains. 

While the song captures various elements of love and happiness, the duo was hoping to drive home a bigger message. “We want people to consider adopting dogs, especially indies. Pets can help in building that support system around you just like human friends,” says Patney, who named the dog in the song’s music video after his own pet, Bruno. 

The song marks the band’s third single this year, after Naya Din and Dhumrapaan, and took one year to make. While a full-length album is the eventual goal, for now, the band is looking at putting out more singles. “We’ll do the album at a certain point with a strong concept that flows from song to song,” says Thota, adding that their next single will be out in January or February.

