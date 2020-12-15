STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Raising the colour bar

Now, you can create a shade of lipstick that suits your skin tone on city-based makeup artist Sabrina Suhail’s new website

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Fuchsia, magenta, hot pink... All of these are shades of pink yet each is very different. And it’s not the easiest thing to figure which shade suits your skin tone. Making it easier is city-based 
makeup artist Sabrina Suhail who, through her website (tingecustomstudio.com) helps you customise lipsticks according to your preference of shade and texture.Suhail says it’s important that women know what they are wearing.

“I strongly felt that women deserve to know and be in control of what they put on their face and skin. The right shade is extremely important for a particular skin tone. For one, to feel confident and know what looks great on you,” says Suhail, who launched her brand tinge in 2018 . She continues, “The reason I started customising makeup is because no one colour is universally suited for all skin tones – somebody may want it darker, lighter, warmer, colder and so on. Making the shades in front of the customer means I get their first-hand input, with complete transparency to show what is going in it, and achieve just the right shade for that individual.”

But the lingering question for many is how to know that perfect shade that would suit them. While Suhail agrees that this is not always easy, customising makeup gives a chance to customers to learn something new about their skin type, tone and product application. “You start by choosing your colour according to the option of skin tones on a face.

After doing that, you can go to the colour wheel and choose any colour. As you move the cursor on different shades, the colour on the lips change alongside, so one can see how it’s looking on the skin tone of the user,” explains Suhail, adding that once decided, the user can start choosing texture from six different option, and add glitter from eight choices. 

When it comes to makeup, most people prefer buying it in person, but during the lockdown Suhail, who has done two-year diploma in colour cosmetics and formulation from New York, had to take the virtual path. “During the lockdown, a lot of my existing clients and new  ones reached out to me for custom makeup. The best way I could handle it then was through video calls. Since then we saw the need to offer the customisation process online,” says Suhail, who is soon going to add other makeup products to the list.

