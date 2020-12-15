Ruckus in Karnataka Upper House over Chairman post, Dharme Gowda pushed from seat by Congress MLCs 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Assembly Council on Tuesday was adjourned soon after set in motion due to unruly scenes involving the MLCs of the opposing sides. The Council witnessed ruckus over chairman post and Congress and BJP members rushed to the well of the House creating a ruckus.

While the BJP members demanded the chair to allow a No confidence motion, the Congress members protested. The council also witnessed the Congress and BJP members using physical force to make their party nominee sit on the Chair.

Before council chairman Prathap Chandra Shetty came to the House, the ruling BJP made deputy Chairman SL Dharme Gowda - a JDS MLC to sit on the chair. Congress MLCs forcibly removed Dharme Gowda from the seat and made their party member Chandra Shekhar Patil to take his place.

#WATCH Karnataka: Congress MLCs in Karnataka Assembly forcefully remove the chairman of the legislative council pic.twitter.com/XiefiNOgmq — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

Later, members from both the parties threw agenda copies and were seen dragging each other. They even removed the fibre sheets fixed between two as precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

When chairman Prathap Chandra Shetty arrived later, he adjourned the House indefinitely. But the rivalling members were seen pushing and abusing each other even after he left the House.