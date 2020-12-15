Testing times

Mahesh Natarajan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : When driving down on a road trip, Calvin of the legendary Calvin & Hobbes notices weight restriction limit on a bridge and asks the parent how they knew the exact weight limit that the bridge can hold, who then explains in all seriousness how when the government was building these roads and bridges, they would keep having trucks of various capacities run through them at ever-increasing loads, till finally the bridge snaps. Then, they would rebuild the bridge exactly the same way, and add the sign for the weight limit as the last truck that was able to ride safely on it.

Of course, in real life the bridges’ weight limit is not tested individually in that destructive manner. Most tests are process based, or sample based, or products are tested for parameters that do not destroy them.

One way or another, we do test out so much of the products and services we use.

We want to be sure that the food we eat is tested and certified organic, that the cars we travel are certified safe, as are the roads and flights and everything else. We want the toys children play with tested to be sure the paints used in them are free of lead or nickel; we want the water we drink tested. Everything we consume or use in any way, we want to be sure they are tested and verified.

Is it any surprise that we then also test our love?

Every now and then, people in relationships set out to do just that. They test their partners to see if they are really and truly loving, whether the person loves back as fiercely as they do and to see if the commitment is real.

The test could be threats of leaving, pretend fights to see if the object of their love deescalates, or scenarios where an attractive friend talks up their partner, even try and seduce them like in the popular TV sitcom Friends, where Phoebe tests the love Chandler and Monica have for each other, sidling up and being all so seductive to Chandler, till Chandler protests and shoves Phoebe away.

It was lovely for TV, but in real life, should we test our loves?

What if the subject of the test fails that one time, does it mean we have to reject the person completely? How much failure can the process take? Would a failure mean there will be more tests in the future? Can any love really take repeated testing?

Every time we are tempted to test something, we run the risk of failure. When we test love, sometimes the test fails, and at others times, the test proves the love but then the person who is tested can get really offended and turn on the one doing the testing, even leaving them. There are really no good tests, and each test boomerangs on the person who initiated the test: Would it not be better then if we build trust in love, instead of trying to test love?(The author is a counsellor with InnerSight)