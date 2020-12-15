STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Tis the season

From upcycled metal art and decorative art platters to Russian cakes and Iranian sweets, a variety of businesses will be displayed at the room.

Published: 15th December 2020 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : It’s been a hard year for the world in general but harder for small home businesses. Which is why dancer Lourd Vijay’s studio in Cooke Town will turn into a mini X’mas bazaar this weekend. The Christmas mini market will be held at Lourd Vijay’s Dance Studio (LVDS) on Dec. 19 and 20, when the 1,000 sqft studio will host a range of sellers. 

From upcycled metal art and decorative art platters to Russian cakes and Iranian sweets, a variety of businesses will be displayed at the room. “There are a lot of home-managed businesses in this area. Many senior citizens too have ventured into business. But barring food, other businesses have been struggling owing to Covid-19. Many of them have been connecting with me, sharing feelings about these hard times. That is why I decided that our studio could benefit others,” he says.  

Each stall has been given a space of 2x4 sqft, enough to display their works. Erring on the side of caution, they have decided to keep an entry fee to ensure that only serious buyers come in. “At any other time, it would have been alright for people to window shop.

However, in these times, we need to hold such events in a controlled setting,” says Vijay, adding that not more than 14 people will be allowed at any given time.  

Ahead of the X’mas market, Lourd also organised a weekend camp site at his farm near Bannerghatta, complete with a barbecue competition, live music and a jive workshop.

“The idea behind all these initiatives is having people come over and spend time in open air. People have stayed indoors for months and are looking for different kinds of activities. But we do not want to overcrowd any space, which is why we have restricted numbers,” says Lourd.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp