Tis the season

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : It’s been a hard year for the world in general but harder for small home businesses. Which is why dancer Lourd Vijay’s studio in Cooke Town will turn into a mini X’mas bazaar this weekend. The Christmas mini market will be held at Lourd Vijay’s Dance Studio (LVDS) on Dec. 19 and 20, when the 1,000 sqft studio will host a range of sellers.

From upcycled metal art and decorative art platters to Russian cakes and Iranian sweets, a variety of businesses will be displayed at the room. “There are a lot of home-managed businesses in this area. Many senior citizens too have ventured into business. But barring food, other businesses have been struggling owing to Covid-19. Many of them have been connecting with me, sharing feelings about these hard times. That is why I decided that our studio could benefit others,” he says.

Each stall has been given a space of 2x4 sqft, enough to display their works. Erring on the side of caution, they have decided to keep an entry fee to ensure that only serious buyers come in. “At any other time, it would have been alright for people to window shop.

However, in these times, we need to hold such events in a controlled setting,” says Vijay, adding that not more than 14 people will be allowed at any given time.

Ahead of the X’mas market, Lourd also organised a weekend camp site at his farm near Bannerghatta, complete with a barbecue competition, live music and a jive workshop.

“The idea behind all these initiatives is having people come over and spend time in open air. People have stayed indoors for months and are looking for different kinds of activities. But we do not want to overcrowd any space, which is why we have restricted numbers,” says Lourd.