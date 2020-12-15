Wait for vaccines may end in late 2021

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While there are high expectations from the vaccine and preparations for its delivery are underway, medical experts caution that several months may pass between the time the vaccine is available in India and the time it takes to administer it to people, and that complete data about its efficacy may only be available by mid to late 2021.

"Emergency approvals for Pfizer, BioNTech, Pune-based firm Serum Institute of India's Covishield for use in India may come by early February, but it may be July or even December by the time it is administered to all," said Vishal Rao, member of independent think thank Covid-19 Consultative Group, and principal investigator at Healthcare Global.

Similar views were expressed by Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India. At a recent press conference, he said he was hopeful that its vaccine candidate Covidshield, being developed in collaboration with Oxford University, could receive approval for market authorisation by January, but added, "Most people would get vaccinated in India only by October next year".

On condition of anonymity, a senior doctor explained that there could be many reasons for delays in getting the vaccine to India. "Interim analysis of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine raised quite a few reg flags, including doubts over its efficacy in preventing transmission. Additional evaluations including data from clinical trials and from vaccine use post-authorisation will be needed to assess the effect of the vaccine in preventing virus shedding and transmission, in particular in asymptomatic individuals,” he explained.

Past experience has shown there have been challenges in immunisation when vaccines have been taken from the Western context to the LMIC (low-and-middle-income-countries) context, cautioned Dr Anant Bhan, researcher in global health, bioethics and health policy. "It is always better to have local data, and that is something manufacturers should be asked for. SII's local data will be shared with the regulator soon and only then we will know its efficacy," he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Vishal Rao said that there are a lot of unanswered questions. “(Vaccine developers) are supposed to be testing large populations for trials but the efficacy is being shown only with very few number of people on whom the trial is done. Also, the duration observed for reactions is very small. Data is not transparently made available,” he said.

Advantage in delay?

Senior epidemiologist and member of Karnataka's Covid Taskforce, Dr Giridhara Babu, said there might actually be a silver lining in the delays. It would allow enough time for evidence-based analysis on the vaccines and its data, and also enable better preparedness."We can definitely watch out for any kind of adverse effects with the vaccines and have more time to know their efficacy," he said.

Dr Bhan agrees. “Like how we know now that the Pfizer vaccine shouldn’t be administered to people with allergic reactions, we will learn a lot during the wait,” he said, adding that the government had a lot on its plate when it comes to preparedness.

Detailed strategy needed

A member of the task force who declined to be named said there was room for caution when it comes to preparedness. "Vaccine stocks will lag demand, at least in the early months. So we need a detailed and written strategy, with identified leadership, wide consultation, a cost-delivery mechanism and transparent accountability. But on these counts, states will have a hard time because they haven't invested in a public health structure fit for this,” he said.

Dr Bhan said that while collating data of frontline workers may have been an easy task, compiling data of every citizen in the state will be daunting. "If the goal is to achieve herd immunity, we will need about 70% of the population to be covered. Unlike other infections where groups which have high risk of transmission can be identified, the task is complicated for SARS-CoV-2. The government should aim for maximum coverage for herd immunity to be achieved,” Dr Bhan said.