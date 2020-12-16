Bengaluru: Conman promises MP post, dupes politician of Rs 10 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The City Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested a 52-year-old man for conning people in the pretext of promising MP seats, government jobs, and president post in government boards.

The accused has been identified as Yuvraj Swamy, a resident of Nagarbhavi.

A senior police officer said that based on a complaint by a businessman and a politician, an FIR was filed.

Swamy had falsely claimed that he is very close to central ministers and promised that he could do any kind of government work in the government department. He had taken Rs 10 crore from the complaint and promised that he would get an MP seat after discussing with the BJP high command.

"The CCB sleuths, after obtaining a search warrant, raided Swami's residence and Rs 26 lakhs cash and cheques addressed to the accused worth 91 crores seized. He has been taken for further investigations.

During the interrogation, the police found that he used to book a room in a five-star hotel and convince the victims that he has links with the BJP high command. He was taking cash and bank cheques from several people", the police officer added.

