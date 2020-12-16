STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC: Is there a mechanism to check private hospitals’ claims?

The government should also look into allegations of private hospitals charging more to treat such patients, the court said.

Published: 16th December 2020 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the State Government to inform it whether there is any mechanism to verify the claims of private Covid hospitals for reimbursement from the government for treating Covid patients referred by public authorities. The government should also look into allegations of private hospitals charging more to treat such patients, the court said.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar passed the order after hearing a PIL by Dr Riyas Basha from Shivamogga, alleging irregularities in selecting private hospitals for treating Covid patients and these hospitals charging more.

The bench said the state should issue directions to private hospitals to display the rates and to make it clear that the patients referred by public authorities need not pay for treatment and other consumables.  The Bench asked the state to clarify whether there was any grievance redressal mechanism for such patients and to give details on how to file complaints. 
 

