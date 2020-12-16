STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Marking better days

The countdown for the new year has begun, and city-based illustrators aim to help people find hope in 2021 with their calendars and planners

Published: 16th December 2020 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: What  better way to mark a new beginning than turning over a n e w p a g e ? There’s hope in the air as the year of all years slowly crawls to an end. And city-based illustrators are helping people look forward to good days again with their range of planners and calendars for 2021. Made during the thick of the pandemic this year, each of these pieces has been inspired by lessons learned during a tough period or paint a picture of better days ahead.

Take, for instance, Nori Norbhu’s annual calendar, inspired by a different theme each year. “This time, I used a lot of elements from nature because I hope it gives people a sense of calm, which is muchneeded after the year we’ve all had,” says the Bengalurubased illustrator and visual designer, who hails from Darjeeling. The A5-sized table calendar also has short affirmations, like ‘power up’, ‘let go’, ‘bloom and grow’, etc, for each month. Some of the designs have been inspired from Norb h u ’ s own l o c k d own experiences.

“The month of January has a bonfire and a cozy little house, which I made after a trip to a place just outside Bengaluru. It was my first time travelling after the lockdown,” she says. While planners have always been popular, Vidhi Khandelwal felt there would be a bigger need for them next year, given that most plans in 2020 fell through. This led the illustrator to make some changes to the layout of the planners she designs.

“We’ve gone through so much emotionally that I wanted the planners to provide that space for reflection. So before the monthly planning, there are pages dedicated to goals of all sorts – financial, health, personal and professional. Work from home blurred so much and everyone realised the need for balance and a more holistic lifestyle. There’s also a part dedicated to new things one would like to try, just to break the monotony that set in this year,” says Khandelwal, who is also the founder of The Ink Bucket. Her website offers both dated and undated planners, along with calendars.

While floral detailing (for something “calm and positive” to look at) is common with both, one calendar even comes with quirky illustrations of cats and dogs. “Working from home had many of us spending more time with our pets. My own parents adopted their first dog back home and he, in part, inspired this,” says Khandelwal. Both Norbhu and she worked on their designs during the pandemic. Alicia Souza, on the other hand, put pen to paper much before the pandemic began.

“At that time, there were just talks of coronavirus and nothing had hit us yet. I picked celebrations as the theme,” says the illustrator, whose website offers both calendars and planners. “The theme turned out to be quite fitting because 2020 has been trying in so many ways. Here’s hoping that next year we can celebrate being happy, healthy and coming out stronger from this road bump.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp