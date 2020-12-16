Nurses to be roped in to tackle shortage of workers

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The mammoth task of training healthcare workers for Covid-19 vaccination drive has begun in Karnataka via video conference. Over 500 healthcare workers in the districts participated in it. However, Karnataka faces the challenge of ensuring that there is no shortage of trained personnel.

“The district staff will further train those in the taluks and the latter will train the staff at primary health centres. We have learnt that the vaccine will be an intramuscular injection,” said Dr Rajani Nageshrao, Deputy Director, Immunisation, Department of Health and Family Welfare.At a recent meeting with the additional chief secretary, Dr Rajani said, the need for more number of vaccinators was discussed. “In the initial phase, we might have sufficient number of vaccinators, but as we get into the second stage, we will need more personnel. Hence, it is decided that nurses and interns from medical colleges will be roped in and trained,” she said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there should be five vaccination officers at one vaccination site. Right now, the state government has identified 29,451 vaccination sites and may require about 1.47 lakh vaccination personnel.The vaccination booths will be similar to election booths. Each booth will have two vaccinators, one assistant for maintaining data and records, one assistant for logistics and 2-3 people (NCC, volunteers) for crowd management.

Dr Giridhar Babu, state Covid expert committee member, said that raising manpower might be challenging in urban areas while they already have a robust vaccine programme for the rural areas. “The health staffers need reorientation and Covid operational guidelines have clearly specified this. In urban areas, more staffers are required where health manpower from the government is limited,” he said.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the government had already identified around 10,000 trained vaccinators. A majority of them are those who had carried out the Measles Rubella (MR) immunisation campaign. He said. “Based on the state’s experience during the combined MR immunisation campaign in 2017 wherein 1.58 crore children were covered in two months, Karnataka is well placed to implement the Covid-19 vaccination programme.”