STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Nurses to be roped in to tackle shortage of workers

Over 500 healthcare workers participate in programme via video 

Published: 16th December 2020 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid test from a KSRTC passenger in Bengaluru on  Tuesday. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid test from a KSRTC passenger in Bengaluru on  Tuesday. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The mammoth task of training healthcare workers for Covid-19 vaccination drive has begun in Karnataka via video conference. Over 500 healthcare workers in the districts participated in it. However, Karnataka faces the challenge of ensuring that there is no shortage of trained personnel.

“The district staff will further train those in the taluks and the latter will train the staff at primary health centres. We have learnt that the vaccine will be an intramuscular injection,” said Dr Rajani Nageshrao, Deputy Director, Immunisation, Department of Health and Family Welfare.At a recent meeting with the additional chief secretary, Dr Rajani said, the need for more   number of vaccinators was discussed. “In the initial phase, we might have sufficient number of vaccinators, but as we get into the second stage, we will need more personnel. Hence, it is decided that nurses and interns from medical colleges will be roped in and trained,” she said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there should be five vaccination officers  at one vaccination site. Right now, the state government has identified 29,451 vaccination sites and may require about 1.47 lakh vaccination personnel.The vaccination booths will be similar to election booths. Each booth will have two vaccinators, one assistant for maintaining data and records, one assistant for logistics and 2-3 people (NCC, volunteers) for crowd management.

Dr Giridhar Babu, state Covid expert committee member, said that raising manpower might be challenging in urban areas while they already have a robust vaccine programme for the rural areas. “The health staffers need reorientation and Covid operational guidelines have clearly specified this. In urban areas, more staffers are required where health manpower from the government is limited,” he said.

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the government had already identified around 10,000 trained vaccinators. A majority of them are those who had carried out the Measles Rubella (MR) immunisation campaign. He said. “Based on the state’s experience during the combined MR immunisation campaign in 2017 wherein 1.58 crore children were covered in two months, Karnataka is well placed to implement the Covid-19 vaccination programme.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp