Post script

Hriday Ranjan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Earlier this week, news reports suggested that the social media platform Facebook was going soft on a few fringe groups despite knowledge that the posts could cause disharmony among

religious groups in India. The news barely shocked anyone, as Facebook has over the last few years become one of the most popular political platforms in India. But how did this happen? How did a clean, fresh website that promised to connect the world, turn into a hate-spewing elderly site?

A quick search on Google Trends informed me that the term ‘social media’ became popular in India in 2010. Incidentally, it’s the same year that Orkut began its quick death in our country. If you were active on the Internet a decade ago, you’d vouch for the fact that the internet was a kinder place before the advent of social media.

My early exposure to the internet was of a place where kind strangers talked to each other. When I was tense about my board exam mathematics results, I remember pouring out my fears to a middle-aged woman from the USA, and being comforted by her. Even Twitter was a place where people shared funny videos or clips of their dogs. And the history of Indian Internet is incomplete without a mention of the unsung hero of Indian social media – Orkut.

Orkut as a platform believed in spreading joy and happiness. One could mark their profiles as ‘100% Friendly, 80% Sexy, 90% Cool’. As proof of our deep friendships, we wrote each other ‘testimonials’. When we spoke to each other, it was not about pertinent political matters. We usually said ‘hello’, or asked our friends if they were coming to college the next day – no wonder the messages were called ‘scraps’. Communities were named ‘I love Blue Jeans’, and nothing was posted on to those groups. Good times!

However, during the turn of the previous decade, we began to hear whispers of a newer, cooler website. A site that allowed people to like, share, and comment on posts – shooting huge doses of dopamine and ego boosts into your system. But little did we know that there are no free lunches, and no free social media platforms. Our posts went from memes and funny videos to strong political opinions. With democratisation of opinions, there was no real difference between them. A profound historical note by Ramachandra Guha was followed by a post from your neighbour cribbing about that morning’s masala dosae.

As Facebook itself bought WhatsApp and Instagram, people chose those two platforms to post their pictures and stay connected with people – leaving Facebook to be a platform for opinions. As older generations began joining Facebook, youngsters found the platform too serious, or too toxic and went around looking for greener pastures. They switched to Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube. Over time, it well and truly became the social media platform for elderly people – parents, teachers, and politicians.

Yours Truly barely logs into Facebook anymore. Every time I do, I find my wall filled with unsolicited opinions, political catfights between people who never vote, or religious images of different gods wishing me a good morning. While India is still Facebook’s largest market, it lost 18 million youngsters in the US over the last two years. As we speak, the US government is contemplating suing the company for illegally crushing competitors. A site that was once the promised land of coolness has turned into a barren, joyless desert. As people of my generation slowly leave the platform, perhaps it should be renamed ‘Phasebook’.

