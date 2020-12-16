STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Proving their ‘Metal ’

Progressive rock band 1Fret Away’s new album comes 13 years after the group was formed, with themes that explore love, hate, freedom, unity and more

Published: 16th December 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Vinay Balodi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thirteen years after being formed, 1Fret Away has finally released their debut album. The city-based band’s album, I’m Not A Metal Head, comprises 10 songs split into two sides, of which side A is currently out. “Our music has been evolving along with the band’s members. Since each member brings in his/her own flavour to the band, in the past we have seen a lot of change in the line up and that has in turn brought in the maturity to the songs that are out,” says Vinay Balodi, who is in charge of drums and backing vocals for the band.

The lineup also includes Arwen M.A.G.M.A (lead vocals/guitar) and Simran Fathima (lead vocals). Formed in 2007, 1Fret Away started with garage rock and punk before eventually evolving into the alternative and progressive rock band they are today. Their new album, the members believe, is a culmination of all the experiences the band has been through all these years. “By that, we mean it’s the experiences of the individuals that make up the band.

Our album comprises songs that were composed in the initial days of the band, which have evolved to what you can hear today. It has a lot of artistes who have featured in and made the album more attractive melodically,” says Arwen. The album is called I’m Not A Metal Head, which Fathima explains, is actually a rhetoric statement. “I might be influenced by pop but most of the band members have their roots in metal. The name is also a line of the verse of the Metal Song itself from the side A of the album,” she says.

While this part of the album has songs that the band has performed, side B might be slightly different. “Side B will have our individual influences colliding. We’ve been working on polishing our release so as of now, all we can say is that it will be out early 2021,” adds Fathima.

The album covers a range of themes like love, hate, freedom, unity, societal decadence, suffering, and breakthroughs. While the pandemic has been hard on every musician, it also came with some small silver linings. Balodi says, “It was a blessing in disguise for us. It is during the pandemic that we realised that we can work on our long awaited album. We were able to pull out time from our work and studies to invest in the album and finished five songs in four months. Which is huge!”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp