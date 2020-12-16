STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teacher rapes minor girl coming home for tuitions, arrested

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Madanayakanahalli police on Monday arrested a habitual offender for raping a minor girl. She had come to his house for her tuition classes when the incident took place.The accused Ravi Kiran alias Kiran, (26) and his wife run tuition classes at their house. He is a cab driver and a resident of Machohalli.

A senior police officer said the incident took place a year ago and the girl was studying in Class 10. One day when she came for tuition, Kiran’s wife had gone out. Kiran allegedly dragged her inside a room and allegedly raped her. The girl had revealed about the incident to her parents but they didn’t inform the police fearing loss of honour. They also asked their daughter to keep it a secret.

However, Kiran recently discussed the incident with his friends who shared it with the girl’s neighbours. They then told the parents to approach the police and an FIR was filed. Based on a complaint, the police nabbed him and he was booked under POCSO Act. Kiran was earlier involved in a dacoity and robbery cases in Ullala and was arrested by Kengeri police.

Comments

