Two held for robbing private firm employee

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kengeri police have arrested two youths for allegedly robbing a custodian of a cash management services firm by threatening him with a pistol-like object. The accused are Ravi and his relative Raju, both natives of Ramanagar. Police said the accused had waylaid Rahul at Mariyamma Temple Road in Kengeri Satellite Town, and had robbed him of Rs 79,920 in cash. The manager of the firm where Rahul worked has lodged a complaint with the police.