Avoid heart attack risk this winter as temperatures continue to dip

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Winter is often associated with several health risk factors such as heart diseases, respiratory disorders and highly contagious viral infections.

People, however, tend to focus more on common ailments such as cold, fever and allergies etc. The drop in temperature can significantly impact your heart health and can put people with existing heart conditions at maximum risk of heart attack or a cardiac arrest.

These heart attacks can emerge from various factors such as low temperature, air pressure, wind and humidity. Therefore, understanding how winter can affect your heart health can go a long way in preventing a heart attack during this season.

Wear warm clothes to limit exposure to

cold weather

Staying in a cold environment often causes our bodies to make certain physiological adjustments to preserve our core body temperatures.

These adjustments can present a challenge to people with heart disease and can cause:

Increase in heart rate

Increase in blood pressure

Lowering in heart beat and making it substantially harder for the heart to pump

An increase in the propensity for blood clotting

Precautions to take during winter

People with heart ailments can adopt the following precautions to prevent a cardiac arrest during this season:

Limit your exposure to the cold weather and wear warm clothes

Avoid stressing yourself as it can trigger a cardiac emergency

Avoid overheating yourself as it causes blood vessels to suddenly dilate—which can lead to hypotension (low blood pressure) in a person with heart disease

Limit your alcohol consumption

Get a flu shot

Keep healthy habits intact such as, starting an indoor exercise programme, having homemade warm meals and drinks regularly. This will give your body energy it needs to keep you warm.

Signs of heart attacks

Pain or discomfort in the chest that can sometimes

feel like squeezing or pressure

Pain in the body, including the arms, back, neck, or jaw

Shortness of breath

Feeling lightheaded or nauseous

If someone is feeling any of the above symptoms

then they should immediately contact a hospital or healthcare provider

(The author is Sr. Consultant, Interventional Cardiology, Aster CMI Hospital)