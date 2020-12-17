Income Tax raids Bengaluru-based broadband tech firm
The Directorate General of Income Tax (Investigation) Karnataka & Goa is conducting search operations at a prominent city-based broadband technology group.
Published: 17th December 2020 11:35 AM | Last Updated: 17th December 2020 11:35 AM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: The Directorate General of Income Tax (Investigation) Karnataka & Goa is conducting search operations at a prominent city-based broadband technology group with respect to alleged income tax violations.
According to sources the search operations began early morning on Thursday and are still going on. The group is also into the hospitality industry and owns a prominent hotel in central Bengaluru, said sources. More details are awaited