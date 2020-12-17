STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Mail and merit: Driven by dedication

City-born Balakrishna was orphaned when he was seven, and managed to study up to SSLC.

Published: 17th December 2020 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

R Balakrishna receives B21,000 and a gold- plated silver medal from Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, Sharda Sampath

R Balakrishna receives B21,000 and a gold- plated silver medal from Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, Sharda Sampath

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 55-year-old driver of the Mail Motor Service section of the Bengaluru Postal Region, R Balakrishna, has received the Meghdoot Award 2020.

Seven postal employees across India have got this award this year.  His punctuality and dedication to serve the department have been appreciated. Owing to the pandemic, the presentation took place in Bengaluru on Tuesday instead of New Delhi.   

CE caught up with him as he was doing his rounds on Wednesday amidst congratulatory wishes. “This is a big honour and I am happy to be recognised. I merely did my duty and do not feel I have done anything extraordinary,” Balakrishna said. “The department is giving me a good salary, paying education fees of my two sons and gives a sponsored vacation every four years (LTC scheme). It has done more for me than I can repay.”  

City-born Balakrishna was orphaned when he was seven, and managed to study up to SSLC. He joined as a Group D staffer (known as MTS then) in the department in 1998 to clean vehicles and assist mechanics. Three years later, he was promoted as a driver.   

It is in his role in transporting Speed Post articles for two decades that he excelled. He went out of his way to meet customers repeatedly, wait patiently and collect cheques. “Establishments like Infosys, Wipro and BEML are among those he collected bills from,” said a department note detailing his achievements. He rarely takes leave, the note added.   

V K Mohan, Senior Superintendent of Rail Mail Service, whose inspection vehicle Balakrishna has been driving for seven months says, “He is available anytime I call him to drive, even at the dead of night.”   Balakrishna hopes that his sons too enter the postal department some day. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Meghdoot Award 2020
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp