Mail and merit: Driven by dedication

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 55-year-old driver of the Mail Motor Service section of the Bengaluru Postal Region, R Balakrishna, has received the Meghdoot Award 2020.

Seven postal employees across India have got this award this year. His punctuality and dedication to serve the department have been appreciated. Owing to the pandemic, the presentation took place in Bengaluru on Tuesday instead of New Delhi.

CE caught up with him as he was doing his rounds on Wednesday amidst congratulatory wishes. “This is a big honour and I am happy to be recognised. I merely did my duty and do not feel I have done anything extraordinary,” Balakrishna said. “The department is giving me a good salary, paying education fees of my two sons and gives a sponsored vacation every four years (LTC scheme). It has done more for me than I can repay.”

City-born Balakrishna was orphaned when he was seven, and managed to study up to SSLC. He joined as a Group D staffer (known as MTS then) in the department in 1998 to clean vehicles and assist mechanics. Three years later, he was promoted as a driver.

It is in his role in transporting Speed Post articles for two decades that he excelled. He went out of his way to meet customers repeatedly, wait patiently and collect cheques. “Establishments like Infosys, Wipro and BEML are among those he collected bills from,” said a department note detailing his achievements. He rarely takes leave, the note added.

V K Mohan, Senior Superintendent of Rail Mail Service, whose inspection vehicle Balakrishna has been driving for seven months says, “He is available anytime I call him to drive, even at the dead of night.” Balakrishna hopes that his sons too enter the postal department some day.