Over 500 parents in Karnataka to organise protest against unreasonable fee collection on Dec 20

Voice of Parents-Karnataka, an association of the parents of various private schools in the state, had protested on November 14 on the same issue.

Published: 17th December 2020 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  More than 500 parents of students of private schools will stage a protest on Sunday against these institutions for allegedly collecting unreasonable fees. Private schools are reportedly collecting levies other than tuition fees for second, third, fourth terms and also for new admissions for 2021-2022.

Voice of Parents-Karnataka, an association of the parents of various private schools in the state, had protested on November 14 on the same issue. But neither the government nor the schools showed any positive response, they said. This time, the association members said that they expect huge numbers.

They also alleged that these schools affiliated to CBSE and CISCE in Bengaluru and parts of the state have removed children from online classes for non-payment of fees.

“We are not going to give up. The government cannot say it is only concerned about students’ safety and can’t interfere in fee collections,” said Ganesh Poojari, a parent and member of the association, whose son in Class 2 was cut off from online classes at a school in Chikkabanavara for non-payment of fees.The members also claimed that schools had laid off approximately 25% teachers and non-teaching staff and are also paying the rest of them only 50% salary. Yet, they demand 100% fees, they said.

