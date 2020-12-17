STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Watering it down: Here's why you must avoid 'overhydration'

Overhydration among dialysis patients can cause edema where your feet, ankles and wrists swell up.

Published: 17th December 2020 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 01:10 AM   |  A+A-

water, drinking water

For representational purposes  (Photo | EPS)

By Dr Prashant C Dheerendra
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is easy to believe that more hydration is always better. Every individual is directed to drink lots of water on a daily basis. While it’s definitely a good practice, everything has two extremes. What you may not be aware of is that too much water can be harmful. Water intoxication is an existing condition in spite of how ironic it may sound. Overdoing hydration can be dangerous for your health, causing damage afflicting the routine bodily functions. Maintaining hydration levels for patients undergoing hemodialysis is an even bigger challenge. 

Signs of overhydration
Overhydration among dialysis patients can cause edema where your feet, ankles and wrists swell up. Maintaining optimal blood pressure is another challenge. Undergoing dialysis or not, do not turn a blind eye to any such signs. When left unattended, it can turn serious, or even lead to death in worst-case scenarios.

Result of Overhydration
Hyponatremia is the medical term used for such a condition. Overhydration makes it difficult for the kidneys to function normally. If not examined in the earlier days, it may lead to symptoms of heart failure, risking the patient’s life. Treatment varies depending on the severity of your condition. You will be asked to follow one or all of these solutions: 

  • IVs: Saline solutions may be injected into your body in order to heighten the salt content in your blood.
  • Medicines: Prescription of medicines to help and retain the sodium levels in your body by helping your kidneys get rid of more urine.
  • Dialysis: In severe case scenarios, you may have to support your kidneys in filtering and excretion by undergoing dialysis.

The right water diet
Managing your liquid intake in terms of both the right amount and the right time plays an important role in preventing hyponatremia. Consuming eight glasses of water per day is a generalised idea in all minds. But the normal water intake level cannot be the same for everybody as it also depends on various factors like health conditions, size, weather and physical activities.

For a dialysis patient, liquid intake has to be given utmost priority. Here’s how overhydration can be avoided:

  •     Always maintain a track of your fluid intakes.
  •     Consume water from very small cups.
  •     Eat frozen fruits and vegetables.
  •     Keep a check on salt intake.

For others: 

  •     Male: 13 glasses or 3 litres approximately.
  •     Female: Over 2 litres or 9 glasses of fluid per day. If pregnant, up to 10 glasses and a mother who is breastfeeding, 12 glasses
  • Kids and teenagers: 8 glasses of fluid daily 

Additionally, it is advisable to treat related conditions like adrenal gland insufficiency which would contribute to hyponatremia. Educating oneself about the impact of diuretic medications or any new prescriptions is important. 

(The author is consultant nephrologist, ApolloDialysis Clinics)  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
overhydration dehydration
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp