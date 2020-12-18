209 RWH pits dug in Lalbagh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Horticulture Department inaugurated 209 rain water harvesting pits at Lalbagh Botanical Gardens on Thursday in collaboration with Bosch and NGO United Way of Bengaluru. Of the 209 pits, 124 are water percolation pits sponsored by Bosch as part of its CSR activities, and 85 were funded by the horticulture department. Also, 50 more pits are being dug.

“The idea was to increase the water holding capacity of the area. The groundwater table not only in Lalbagh but in surrounding areas had also dipped drastically, despite the tree cover, because of ongoing civil works. To increase the water table these pits have been created in the valley terrains of Lalbagh without disturbing biodiversity and natural lung space,” G Kusuma, Deputy Director, Lalbagh said.