Auto driver offers ride to 19-year-old girl, rapes her; police nab accused on survivor's complaint

The girl noticed the vehicle number and shared it with the police and based on the details the auto driver was arrested a couple of days later by Bengaluru police.

Published: 18th December 2020 01:01 PM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An auto-driver was arrested by Sampigehalli police for allegedly raping a college student after offering to drop her at her location. The incident took place on 10 December as per the police.

The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Mubharak, a resident of Devanahalli. 

A senior police officer said that the 19-year-old rape survivor, who is a resident of Magadi road, has been studying computer science in a polytechnic college and also works as a part time receptionist in an event management company. 

On December 9, she had come to Thanisandra to host a marriage function and she stayed at the night at the hall. She woke up the next day and came to a nearby bus stop to reach home. 

Meanwhile, the auto driver offered her a lift saying that he was going towards the market and would drop her on the way. She took the offer and sat in the auto. After a few kilometres, the driver took a wrong route. The woman raised an alarm and forced him to stop the auto. 

But the driver told her that he wanted to collect money from his friend nearby and drove the auto in an isolated place where he sexually assaulted her. 

He dropped her near the main road and threatened her to say silent. She took help from a biker to reach Sampigehalli police and filed a case.

The girl noticed the vehicle number and shared it to the police and based on the details he was arrested a couple of days later. Mubharak confessed to the crime during the interrogation. He was subjected to medical tests before he was handed over to the judicial custody.

