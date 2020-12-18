STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bridging divides

Meet the Bridge Man of India through this film, which introduces Girish Bharadwaj who has faced trials and tribulations to make connections possible across the country

Published: 18th December 2020 11:40 PM

Fern Hill in Ooty, Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a child, Santhosh Kodenkeri recalls, he spent long hours near the bridge built in Nisargadhama in Dakshina Kannada. The bridge has a lofty tale, and the filmmaker grew up on those stories. It’s no surprise then that he has decided to make a film on Girish Bharadwaj, the man responsible for the construction of the bridge. Called The Bridge Man, the film will go on floors next month. “When Girish Bharadwaj got the Padma Shri in 2017, we started discussing the idea of making a film.

It has taken a lot of research to make this biopic,” says Santhosh, who is currently finalising the cast and crew. “I’ve taken inspiration from this subject and added commercial elements like a love story and emotions. It tells the story of how he has built over 125 bridges across the nation,” he adds. The story revolves around Bharadwaj and his journey towards building communication between two villages by providing connectivity through a footbridge. The lead character of the movie, like Bharadwaj, is born in a remote village, Sullia, which has no connection with the rest of the world, and people having to travel to schools and hospitals by worn-out boats. 

Bharadwaj completed his education with a lot of struggle, becoming a mechanical engineer, and aimed at pursuing his career. But he could not clear an interview despite a first-class in his degree. “This changed his life. When he went back to his village after years, the situation was still the same, with no proper mode of connection. This made him think of building a hanging bridge. But he stepped back, thinking that it wasn’t mechanical engineering but civil engineering that he required to do this. But he continued dreaming of building a bridge which would help villagers,” says Santhosh. 

Bharadwaj went on to study the structure of the bridges and designed a plan. He then approached a local MLA who laughed at the idea. He was told upfront that there were no funds for his grand plan. He went back to his village, approached the villagers and explained how important this bridge would be. Some supported, while some objected because of the fear of the bridge falling down. Amid a lot of opposition, he constructed a simple bridge.

The construction of the bridge was over, but gaining the confidence of villagers was more challenging. “The troubles and tribulations that Bharadwaj faced is what we want to bring out in the film. He has been interested about the casting and dialogues and is following it closely,” says Santhosh, adding that he personally has always liked the idea of making films on real-life stories.  

Bharadwaj is clear that he wants his story portrayed as is rather than adding any ‘masala’ to it. “More than the number or length of bridges, what’s important is the love with which I interacted with the villagers and won them over. Their contribution too was immense,” says Bharadwaj about the film. “Santhosh’s father was my schoolmate and convinced me about it. What’s important for me is that the story is kept as authentic as possible.” 
 

Comments

