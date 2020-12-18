Calling budding athletes: Sports School in Bengaluru launches national scholarship programme

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here’s a chance for aspiring sports persons to buck up. The Sports School in Bengaluru launched a national scholarship programme for 2021-22 on Friday. Around 60 students in U-12, U-14 and U-16 category will be awarded the scholarship in cricket, football, tennis and basketball. The recipients will be decided after trials are conducted at the integrated school for sports and academics in January. Based on the evaluation, the scholarships will be given in 25-100% range covering sports training and academic fees.

“Our first round of scholarship was purely based on merit. This time, all the committee members and mentors have decided that the applicants should give their trials on the campus,” Sankar UV, TSS director, said in a virtual conference. Besides the trials, applicants will also be evaluated based on their attitude, aptitude, commitment and sporting achievements.

Tennis star Rohan Bopanna, who is one of the chief mentors of TSS, said, “We are trying to create something for the future. We want the kids to give trials because there are many kids who might not have played a tournament, but are exceptional athletes. When we see that, we have a better opportunity to give the scholarship to such kids.”

The scholarship is open to students from across India. Applications can be submitted on TSS website until Dec. 28.