STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Classes 10, 12 to resume from January 1 in Karnataka: TAC

The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) during a on Thursday recommended resuming regular classes for Classes 10 and 12 in a staggered manner from January 1.

Published: 18th December 2020 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

The Vidyagama programme will resume again from January 15.

The Vidyagama programme will resume again from January 15. (Photo | EPS/hriram bn)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) during a meeting on Thursday recommended resuming regular classes for Classes 10 and 12 in a staggered manner from January 1. However, the recommendations are yet to be placed before Chief Minister Yediyurappa for his approval before it is officially announced. According to sources privy to the meeting, the TAC also gave its nod to resume classes for Grades 9 and 11 from Jan 15, while Vidyagama is to be compulsory for Classes 6-8 from January 1.

The committee met with Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar and education officials and briefed them on its analysis on starting offline classes. The committee is said to have told them that the department could start preparing for Class 10 and 12 students to return to schools. But the number of students should be limited to a bare minimum and students should be called just twice a week to attend classes.

The TAC said that board exam students (Classes 10 and 12) who will also be attempting competitive examinations, will benefit from face-to-face classes. Other classes can be resumed after assessing the performance of the reopened classes. It also suggested that students, teachers and staff should be allowed to return to school only on producing a ‘negative’ test report.

The education department has been tasked with building confidence among parents and School Development and Monitoring Committees about the reopening. Health department officials apprised the TAC of the steps taken to address the pandemic.

Controversy in textbooks
After Mantralaya Raghavendra Swamiji raised an issue about a chapter in Class 6 social studies textbook containing content that hurt the sentiments of the Brahmin community, Kumar ordered the principal secretary to drop the content. He has asked the Karnataka Text Book Society to form an expert committee and analyse social science and language books from Class 1-10 for controversial content and submit a report in 15 days. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka regular classes schools
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp