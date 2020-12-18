Lighting up India-Israel togetherness

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It seemed like old times when an intimate gathering came together over food and fun. Two chefs – Shaul Ben Aderet from Israel and Sandip Narang from Bengaluru, joined hands, virtually, to showcase cuisines from the two countries. Hosted by Consulate General of Israel to South India, the event saw popular Bengalureans, mulled wine in hand, engaging in the event with Aderet making dishes at his home kitchen.

Consul-General Jonathan Zadka sang a prayer with his wife Hila, and Dy. Consul General Ariel Seidman and his wife Linoy later lighted candles to mark Hanukkah, the festival of lights.

“I am glad that technology allowed us this dialogue between the two chefs, which demonstrated the common threads between Indian and Israeli kitchens,” said Zadka at one of his first live events since joining in September.