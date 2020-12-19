BBMP council polls: Supreme Court stays Karnataka HC order

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a Karnataka High Court order directing the State Government to conduct elections to the BBMP council. The civic body has been under an administrator since early September when the term of the council expired. Allowing the Special Leave Petition (015181-015183/2020) filed by the state, the SC said, “Until further orders, there shall be a stay of operation of the impugned judgment(s) and order(s) passed by the Karnataka High Court.”

SC stay will delay Palike polls: K’taka election panel

A senior BBMP official, req uesting anonymity, said, “The State Government went to the Supreme Court only because it wanted to delay the elections. The delimitation exercise cannot be taken up as the electoral rolls have already been prepared. Carrying out the entire exercise afresh, along with delimitation of wards, will only delay the elections furthermore. But it will not have any impact on the implementation of schemes or projects.”

State Election Commissioner B Basavaraju told TNIE that the stay order will only delay the BBMP elections. He said that electoral preparations have already been made and summary revision of the voter list was to be taken up by the Election Commission of India and the updated roll would have been completed in January. Now, with the stay order, the exercise will be delayed along with the final revision of rolls, to add new voters and delete others, he added.

This is not the first time that the Palike elections have been delayed. It was put off in 2015- 16 also, he pointed out. Another BBMP official said the delay in the elections will have an impact on the cost incurred, as revision of electoral rolls will have to done again keeping in mind Covid-19 norms and additional precautionary measures. The State Election Commission has already sought Rs 205 crore from the government for conducting the gram panchayat elections.