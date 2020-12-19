STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBMP to identify kids begging on roads

 The BBMP started a survey on Friday to identify children working as hawkers and begging on the streets of Bengaluru and to rehabilitate them. 

child labour

Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP started a survey on Friday to identify children working as hawkers and begging on the streets of Bengaluru and to rehabilitate them. At a meeting at the head office, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad directed joint commissioners and other officials to ensure that accurate information is collected of all children selling toys, pens and other items at traffic signals and begging. 

He asked zonal commissioners to ensure that the data is compiled on time and exercise done within their zones. The zonal and joint commissioners should inspect pavements, sidewalks of all roads, railway stations, bus stands, markets, bus shelters, under the flyovers and other places during nights, especially between 8pm to midnight. The children’s activities and work should also be checked, he added. The commissioner told the officials to ensure that the children are rehabilitated to safer places where they get education, hygienic food and sanitation. 

Vasudev Sharma, Child Rights Trust, Executive Director, said the government is working on the directions of the High Court (WP 10096/2020), where the BBMP, Women and Child Welfare Department and NGOs are working together.“We are requesting the government not to have a knee-jerk response, have ward committees take the onus of children coming on streets and ensure different departments coordinate and cooperate in rescuing and rehabilitating children.

The government should do follow-up checks on children who were rescued during earlier such operations. The government should create a child care centre. They should also involve citizens,” he added.Other activists said that children come back to the streets after every such drive because of lack of planning, lack of motivation among officials, lack of finances and improper follow-up even after children are reunited with their families. 

