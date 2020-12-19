Bengaluru auto driver arrested for raping student 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Sampigehalli police arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly raping a college student after offering to drop her home. A police officer said the 19-year-old survivor, a resident of Magadi Road, is a Computer Science student. She also works part-time at an event management company. On December 9, she was in Thanisandra to host a wedding. Early next morning, she was waiting near the bus stop to get home.

Meanwhile, the accused – Mubharak (28) – approached her, and offered to drop her home. She got into his auto and after a while he diverted the route. Seeing him take a wrong turn, she raised an alarm, asking him to stop. However, he convinced her stating that he was taking the detour to collect money from a friend. Later, he drove the auto to an isolated place where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

He then dropped her near the main road and threatened her into keeping shut. Meanwhile, she had noted the vehicle number. She took help from a biker to reach the Sampigehalli Police Station, where she filed a case against the auto driver.