No construction in parks, fields: High Court tells BBMP 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to ensure that nothing is constructed in parks, play-fields or open spaces in the city.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty directed the BBMP and BDA to file a statement of objections, indicating the steps proposed for not only maintaining these spaces, but also improving the gardens in city.

The bench passed the order after hearing a PIL filed by the High Court Legal Services Committee seeking directions to implement the provisions of the Karnataka Parks, Play-Fields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1985.

Issuing a notice to the Urban Development Department, BBMP and Bangalore Development Authority, the bench said that it was one of the obligatory functions of the BBMP to ensure that the provisions of the Act are implemented.