Costly triple ride: Four killed in two accidents in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Four youngsters were killed in two accidents, where they were riding triples, on Sunday. In both cases, the bikers were under the influence of alcohol.

In Basavanagudi, a 20-year-old biker was killed, while two of his friends escaped with minor injuries after their speeding sports bike collided with a tractor parked at Yadiyur Circle late on Saturday night. Reckless driving under the influence of alcohol led to the accident, the police said.

The deceased, Dheeraj M, was a resident of Jayanagar 8th Block, while the injured, Puneeth R (21) and Mahadeva Swamy (19), are residents of KP Agrahara. Basavanagudi traffic police said the incident occurred at 12.15 am when Dheeraj was dropping his friends home after a party at Rajajinagar. Riding triples, Dheeraj tried to overtake a car, but lost control and crashed into the parked tractor and was killed on the spot. All the three were not wearing helmets, the police said.

Meanwhile, in Hoskote too, triple riding proved costly for three youth who had gone on a joyride on a scooter. Speeding, they crashed their vehicle into a truck that was parked near the Hoskote toll. The deceased have been identified as Lavaneeth (23), a football coach; and Rajesh (24) and Harish (24), who were small-scale businessmen.

The three were residents of Hoskote town. Even in this incident, they were allegedly not wearing helmets when the accident occurred. The accident happened at 12.30 am on Sunday when they were returning home after allegedly consuming alcohol with some friends at a nearby forest.

Rajesh, who was riding the scooter, lost control and rammed into the parked truck. All the three suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. The truck driver called the toll staff, who in turn alerted the police.